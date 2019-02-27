Mrs. Ada Hewett Curry, age 102, of Bonifay, Florida passed away February 22, 2019 at her son's home. She was born January 10, 1917 in Holmes County Florida to the late George Washington Hewett and Mary Elizabeth Sellers Hewett.
Mrs. Curry is survived by her son, Eugene Skipper and wife Therabelle of Bonifay, FL, a grandson, Floyd Dwayne Skipper and wife Nancy of Bonifay, FL, six great grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren and a few great-great-great grandchildren, and her caregiver, Hazel Holley Harcus.
A graveside service was held at 3:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Sellers Cemetery with Rev. Buford Taylor officiating. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2019