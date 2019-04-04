Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean Cosson. View Sign

Mrs. Barbara Jean Cosson, age 72, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was born December 11, 1946 in Westville, Florida to Harmon and Addie Bee Slaughter Thomas.



Mrs. Cosson was a resident of Westville, Florida all of her life. She was a Baptist by faith and a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, fishing, and camping. She also enjoyed sewing and made all of Irene's dresses.



Mrs. Cosson was preceded in death by her father and mother; her husband, Bennie Cosson; one son, Charles Winston Cosson; one brother, Alton Thomas; and two sisters, Sue Thomas and Laura Thomas.



Mrs. Cosson is survived by her son, James Cosson and wife Mary of Westville, Florida; one daughter, Irene C. Griggs and husband John (Tater) of Ponce De Leon, Florida; three brothers, Terry Thomas and wife Connie of Westville, Florida, Wesley Thomas of Ponce De Leon, Florida, and John Thomas and wife Amanda of Westville, Florida; one sister, Janice Thomas of Westville, Florida; ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Graveside services were held at 3:00 PM, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery, 1015 Pleasant Ridge Road, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435 with Sister Merle Stafford officiating. Family greeted friends at cemetery immediately after graveside service on Saturday. Flowers are being accepted. Burial followed in Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.

