Mr. Charles Ned 'Buck' Carroll, age 82, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 7, 2019 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born August 31, 1936 in Bonifay, Florida to the late David Zion Carroll and Eula Mae Trant Carroll.



In addition to his parents, Buck was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Dean Carroll.



Buck is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dean Carroll of Bonifay, FL; one son, Danny Carroll and wife Tammie of Chancellor, AL; one daughter, Wanda Pollard of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Huey Carroll and wife Hazel of Phoenix, AZ; two sisters, Jeanette Carroll of Bonifay, FL and Jerlean Clark and husband Norris of Lexington, KY; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Memorialization was by cremation with a memorial service to be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe given to Covenant Hospice, 4215 Kelson Avenue Suite E, Marianna, Florida 32446. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.