Claudine Toler, age 75, passed form this life on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Graceville, FL. She was born on September 11, 1943, to Maurice and Elena Johns Dunn in Chipley, FL.
Claudine is preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother, her husband, T. Dickerson Toler; sons: Jacob Albert Toler, and George Randall Weekley; and her sister, Mary Schacht.
Memorialization was by cremation. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2019