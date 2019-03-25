Douglas Martin "Marty" Harris, age 60, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his home. He was born in Jacksonville, FL on October 17, 1958 to Dean Arthur and Betty Lou (Nicolaysan) Harris.
Marty is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his sisters; Dana Hamway of Chipley, FL, DiAnn Harris of Altha, FL, and Linda Marsh of Hemmingway, SC and his brother; Toby Oxendine of Dalzell, SC.
Memorialization was by cremation with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2019