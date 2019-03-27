Edward "Otis" Sowell, age 86, passed from this life Monday, March 25, 2019 at his home. He was born in Chipley, FL on July 24, 1932 to Charles and Gladys "Ellis" Sowell.
Otis is preceded in death by his parents and one brother; Johnny Sowell.
He is survived by his wife; Ander Jean Sowell, one daughter; Brenda Sheffield, 3 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Funeral service were held at 2:00P.M., Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Gean Hagan officiating. Interment followed in the Hard Labor Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2019