Mrs. Ellen Jean Miller, age 72, of Westville, Florida passed away March 9, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. She was born August 3, 1946 in Okaloosa County Florida to the late James Tracy 'J.T.' and Lois Irene Morrell Barrow. In addition to her parents,



Ellen was preceded in death by one daughter, Danielle Miller and grandson, Jamie French.



Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband of 46 years, Billie Miller of Westville, FL; three sons, Rod Perez and Charlotte of DeFuniak Springs, FL, Pete Perez and Christy of Crestview, FL and Matt Perez and Anthony of Quincy, FL; three daughters, Veronica Horton and James Hall of Westville, FL, Linda Cooper and Jimmy of Caryville, FL and Jean French and Lonnie of Bonifay, FL; five siblings, J.W. Barrow and Jennifer of Milton, FL, John Barrow and Sue of Crestview, FL, Karlene Raines and Tony of Centralia, WA, Tim Barrow and Debbie of DeFuniak Springs, FL and Duke Barrow and Jo of Milton, FL; one aunt, Dorcas Busbee of Milton, FL; 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services were held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Duke Barrow and Rev. Gary Taylor officiating. Interment followed in the Westville Community Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 5-7 PM Monday at Peel Funeral Home.

