Forrest Lamar Lamb, 75, of Chipley, Florida passed away on March 26, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Lamar was born in Columbus, Georgia on August 4, 1943 to the late Forrest York Lamb and Louise Thompson Lamb of Montgomery Alabama. Lamar graduated from high school in Roswell, New Mexico. He attended Wash and lei University for his B.A and one year of Harvard Law School. Lamar was employed as a site locator for Kindercare and as a contractor. Lamar enjoyed reading and records and knew the words to every dong. He loved writing short stories about events in his life. He especially enjoyed being with groups in Montgomery that explained many ideas.



He is survived by his loving companion, Betty Faircloth, two sons, Lucas Lamb of San Diego, California and Beau Lamb of Missoula, Montana.



His memorial will be held in Montgomery, Alabama, April 13 at 11 a.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church. Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Apr. 10, 2019

