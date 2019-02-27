Mrs. Helen Lee Vickers Mims, age 83 and a native of Bonifay, FL, passed away February 22, 2019 at Covenant Care Hospice Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL. She was born January 6, 1936 to the late William Calvin and Mary Melissa Whitaker Vickers.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Lee (Vickers) Mims.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Drafton Mims, one daughter, Barbara Mims and one son-in-law, Lewis Branin.
Mrs. Mims was survived by one daughter, Wanda Branin of Pensacola, FL; one son, Ronnie Mims of Bonifay, FL; two brothers, Bill Vickers of Bonifay, FL and Jim Vickers of Pensacola, FL; two sisters, Virginia Smith of Pensacola, FL and Debbie McLain of Panama City, FL; and a granddaughter, Tekla Pawelkoski.
Funeral services were held February 26, 2019 Tuesday at 11:00 AM in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dan Busey officiating. Interment followed in the Bonifay Cemetery. A time of visitation was held one hour prior to service from 10-11AM on Tuesday at Peel Funeral Home.
Peel Funeral Home
301 East Evans Avenue
Bonifay, FL 32425
(850) 547-4144
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2019