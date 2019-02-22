Mr. Henry Smith, , 87 of Westville, Florida died on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida. He was a United States Army Veteran. Born Friday, March 6, 1931 in West Bay, Florida, he was the son of the late Thomas Smith and the late Maggie Glass Smith.
Surviving is his wife Doris Minger Smith of Westville, FL, daughter, Cindy S. Harris of Warner Robbins, GA, sisters, Mildred Denning of Bellview, FL and Tommie Lee Goodson of Pensacola, FL., grandchildren, Ariel Nicole Brentise and husband David of Warner Robbins, GA, Tyler Preston Harris of Great Falls, MT and Zachary Scott Harris of Savannah, GA.
He was predeceased by brothers, James Smith and JW Smith, sisters, Beatrice Jones and Mamie Tidwell, and son in law, Mickey Harris.
A Funeral service was held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Sims Funeral Home Chapel with the Roger Dale Hagan and Michael Denning officiating. Interment was with Military Honors in Hickory Hill Cemetery, Westville, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel.
Sims Funeral Home
201 West Pennsylvania Avenue
Bonifay, FL 32425
(850) 547-3841
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019