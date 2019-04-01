Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James L. French Jr.. View Sign

Mr. James L. French, Jr. of Bonifay, FL passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was 80 years old. Mr. French was born in Holmes County, FL on October 04, 1938 to the late James Lee, Sr. and Willie V. Clark French. He was a faithful member of Oak Grove Pentecostal Ministries, a loving and devoted father and PaPa. He enjoyed going to all of his grandchildren's ballgames. He really enjoyed life, especially going to church and lived life to the fullest.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandsons, Clinton Allen and Clayton Ron French.



He is survived by two sons, Kenny French (Kathy) of Geneva, AL and Ron French of Bonifay, FL; four grandchildren, Valerie Owen (Kyle) of Chipley, FL, Kim Harris (Shea) of Bonifay, FL, Eric French of Geneva, AL, Brandon French and fiancé, Christa Dixon of Geneva, AL; four great-grandchildren, Brianna Harris of Bonifay, FL, Shaylyn Harris of Bonifay, FL, Kyleigh Owen of Chipley, FL, and Kensley Harris of Bonifay, FL, mother of his children, Lillie French



Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Oak Grove Pentecostal Ministries with Bro. Tracy Hobbs and Bro. Clyde Smith officiating. Burial followed in East Pittman Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday night from 6 until 8 p.m. Serving as pallbearers will be; Eric French, Brandon French, Dillon Holland, Tommy Simmons, Kyle Owen and Shea Harris. Smith of Geneva, AL, one sister, Carolyn (Rex) Mayhair of Geneva, AL, one brother, Lonnie French (Jean) of Bonifay, FL, a special cousin, more like a sister, Jean Ward of Bonifay, FL. The family would like to thank Covenant Care Hospice and their staff for the loving care given to J.L. during his sickness Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Apr. 10, 2019

