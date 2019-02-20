James M. "Jim" Baird of Graceville died after a long illness on Monday, February 18, 2019. Jim was born in Birmingham, AL on August 12, 1936 to the late Vesta and James Pope Baird. A 1954 graduate of Leon High School in Tallahassee, FL, Jim continued his education at Florida State University in Tallahassee. His major was business and he was on the Florida State swim team. He married Jakie Camille Jones on July 17, 1971. Jim was a supporter of Boy Scouts of America. He had reached the rank of Eagle Scout and he also won the God and Country award. Another award that Jim treasured was the Order of the Arrow. He was active in Dothan Civic Clubs such as the Optimist Club. In Geneva he was active in the First Baptist Church and member of the Rotary Club. He was owner of Jones-Baird Chevrolet in Geneva for many years. Since retirement He and Jakie have made their home in Graceville. He was an avid lover of water sports.
He is survived by his beloved wife Jakie, one son Jacob Baird and his sister-in-law Margaret Jones Brooks.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Graceville with Rev. Mike Pearson officiating. Burial followed in Marvin Chapel Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing. Expressions of remembrance and sympathy can be made at http://www.jamesandlipford.com/
