Jerry W. Corbin, 61 of Bonifay, FL passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Noland Hospital in Dothan, AL. Jerry was born in Panama City, FL on May 28, 1957. Alumni of Graceville High School, Class of 1975, he worked with the Sony Corporation for over 20 years and then he worked with Toyota of Dothan before he medically retired. Jerry was a devoted family man. He enjoyed spending time with all his family and for the past 20 years he and his brothers always took time to have "brother-time" and would pick a place to go and stay for a few days. His humor and laugh were contagious, along with his love of wrestling. Jerry was a long time member of Damascus Baptist Church in Graceville.Proceeded in death by his mother Myrtice Courtney Corbin and father Ira Lee Corbin.Survived by his beloved wife Billie Ann Corbin, one son Zachary Wayne (Melea) Corbin, two daughters Amie Marie (Keith) Petty, Mandie Lynn Corbin; four brothers David (Janice) Corbin, Richard Corbin, Robert (Pat) Corbin, Ronnie (Gwen) Corbin, two sisters Susie (Kevin) Dutton, Nancy (Andy) Skipper; two grandchildren Megan Petty, Savannah Petty; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.A Graveside Service was held at 11:30 AM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the East Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery with Bro. Ryan Helms officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing. Family received friends at the funeral home Friday, February 22, 2019, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

5390 Cotton Street

Graceville , FL 32440

Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019

