Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnnie E. Peterson. View Sign





His life memories will be cherished by his children, grandchildren, siblings: Thelma, Delois, James, Phillip, Jermaine, Cynthia, and Angela; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friend



A Celebration of Johnnie's Life was held at 11AM CST, Saturday, March 30, 2019 from the sanctuary of the McQueen's Temple First Born Church of Vernon, Florida with pastor, Jr. Bishop J.O. Brown and Rev. Willie E. Brown, officiating. Committal Service followed in the St. Luke Memorial Gardens of Vernon, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing. Public viewing was held Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5-9 PM in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. The remains were in repose at the church 1hr. prior to services at the church. Friends may sign the guestbook online at Johnnie E. Peterson, son of the late James B. Peterson and Aggie Mae Brown Peterson, was born on July 16, 1956. He was preceded in death by his son, Jermaine Peterson and his parents. He was reared in a Christian home, where he chose Jesus as his personal Savior, and was a member of McQueen's Temple First Born Church. He attended Washington County Schools and graduated with the Vernon High School, Class of 1975. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sports, specifically baseball and football. One of his favorite foods was fresh water fish. He watched a lot of sports and his favorite team was the New Orleans Saints. In his early years, he worked with his dad in the logging industry. Later, he changed careers and worked in the construction industry. God called Johnnie home from labor to rest on Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Ft. Walton Beach Medical Center of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. Johnnie will always be remembered by his generous heart and his humorous spirit. He was united in Holy Matrimony to Stephanie Bowers Peterson on December 30, 1976. To this union, God blessed them with four children: Jermaine, Comanesa, Ricardo and Dexter.His life memories will be cherished by his children, grandchildren, siblings: Thelma, Delois, James, Phillip, Jermaine, Cynthia, and Angela; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friendA Celebration of Johnnie's Life was held at 11AM CST, Saturday, March 30, 2019 from the sanctuary of the McQueen's Temple First Born Church of Vernon, Florida with pastor, Jr. Bishop J.O. Brown and Rev. Willie E. Brown, officiating. Committal Service followed in the St. Luke Memorial Gardens of Vernon, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing. Public viewing was held Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5-9 PM in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. The remains were in repose at the church 1hr. prior to services at the church. Friends may sign the guestbook online at www.cooperfhchipley.com. Funeral Home Cooper Funeral Home

1220 Church Avenue

Chipley , FL 32428

(850) 638-0077 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Washington County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close