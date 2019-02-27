Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leater Pearl (Brannon) Mock. View Sign

Mrs. Leater Pearl Brannon Mock, age 74, of Westville, Florida passed away February 26, 2019 at her home. She was born August 8, 1944 in Westville, Florida to the late Doug Brannon and Jewel Barton Brannon.



In addition to her parents, Leater Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, David Edward Mock, one son, David 'Ed' Edward Mock, Jr. and one sister, Virginia Daniels.



Mrs. Mock is survived by two daughters, Shannon Burgess and husband Roger of Westville, FL and Jewel Wilson of Westville, FL; six grandchildren, Kevin Wilson, Chasity Wilson, Tierra Bowers, Trevor Burgess, Taylor Burgess and Sara Spradley; four great-grandchildren, Emerald Bowers, Jayden Bowers, Cylie Collinsworth and Carter Meeks; one brother, Tony Earl Brannon and wife Sharon of Westville, FL; three sisters, Carolyn Kersey, Pat Vick and Mary Doug Taylor all of Westville, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services were held at 10:00 AM Friday, March 1, 2019, at Caryville Evangelistic Center with Rev. Charles Barton and Rev. Wayne Brannon officiating. Interment followed in the Mt. Olive Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. A time of visitation was held one hour prior to the service from 9-10 AM at Caryville Evangelistic Center. Serving as pallbearers were Roger Burgess, Trevor Burgess, Tyler Bowers, Charlie Smith, James Ray Phillips, Will Meeks and Tyler Dunn.

301 East Evans Avenue

Bonifay , FL 32425

(850) 547-4144

