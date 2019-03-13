Leonard Leroy Campbell, age 91, of Westville, Florida passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was born June 9, 1927 in East Bloomfield, New York. He was Baptist by faith and served as a deacon at West Pittman Baptist Church. He loved the game of baseball and was drafted to play for the St. Louis Cardinals, but was unable to play due to being drafted by the United States Army. He was a World War II veteran, barely missing Pearl Harbor.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Doris Campbell; first wife, Arlene Campbell; second wife, Joan Campbell; and son, Gerry Campbell.
Leonard is survived by his loving wife, Lenora McKinnon Campbell; sons, Peter Campbell and wife Anne, Andy Campbell, Reno Smith, Jr., and Victor Smith and wife Debra; grandchildren, Michele, Daniel, Brandi, and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Drake, and McKenna; and daughter-in-law, Sharon Campbell.
A celebration of Leonard's life was held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at West Pittman Baptist Church, 1603 Bradley Road, Westville, Florida 32464, beginning at 6 p.m. with Reverend Daniel Smith officiating. A time of visitation was held one hour prior to the service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.daviswatkins.com. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2019