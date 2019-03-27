Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lovey Jean Taylor. View Sign

Mrs. Lovey Jean Taylor, age 73, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 25, 2019 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Lovey Jean was born February 26, 1946 in Noma, Florida to the late Elzie and Esther Taylor Dozier.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by one sister, Marie Reeb.



Mrs. Taylor is survived by two sons, Carlton Dozier and wife Sandi of Cheraw, SC and Slim Weeks and wife Tracy of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Leisa Sweatt and husband Mark of Bonifay, FL; six brothers, Talmadge Dozier of Bonifay, FL, Billy Dozier of Bonifay, FL, W.D. Dozier of Bonifay, FL, James Dozier and wife Crystal of Montverda, FL, Gerald Dozier of Orlando, FL and Shelton Dozier of Bradenton, FL; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM Friday, March 29, 2019, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Dozier officiating. Interment followed in the Lovewood Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. A time of visitation was held one hour prior to the service.