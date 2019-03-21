Margaret St. Amant Rabon, age 50, passed from this life on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born on June 16, 1968, in New Orleans, LA, to Clifford and Betty St. Amant.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret (St. Amant) Rabon.
Margaret is survived by her mother, her father and wife, Wanda; son, Kippy Robert, of Chipley, FL; daughters: Cheyenne Wood and wife, Codi, who are expecting a child in September, of Chipley, FL, and Grace Whitehurst of Chipley, FL; her brothers: Kelly St. Amant and wife, Crystal, of Louisiana, Shane St. Amant of Louisiana, and Theo St. Amant and wife, Mariah; sister, Niki Ferguson and husband, Donald, of Mariana, FL; her God-child Harley Ferguson and wife, Breanna, of Washington, D.C.; many grandchildren, and numerous extended family and friends.
Funeral service were held at the Live Oak Assembly of God of Bonifay, FL, on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 4:00 P.M., with Danny Carnley officiating. A visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral. Memorialization was by cremation. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net
Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory
1068 Main St.
Chipley, FL 32428
(850) 638-4010
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2019