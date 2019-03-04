Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Naomi Josephine (Hutchinson) Brooks McGlamery. View Sign

Josephine Brooks McGlamery "Jo," 94, died March 1 at her home in Chipley, Fla. She was born April 3, 1924 in Stovall, Ga., the eldest child of the late Patrice Laviga Brooks and Ruby Leevoy Thompson Brooks. Josephine grew up near Chipley, Ga. (Pine Mountain) aside from a few years spent in the Rio Grand Valley during the Great Depression. She attended the University of West Georgia in Carrolton, Ga. for one year before transferring to Abraham Baldwin College in Tifton, Ga. There, she met her husband of 64 years, William F. McGlamery, Jr. Josephine received both a bachelor of science in home economics and a master of science in home economics from the University of Georgia. Her graduate research into the rancidity of pecans due to improper storage is still being cited today. All total, she studied at 15 different universities across the U.S. Jo was an educator for 44 years, retiring from Roulhac Middle School in 1993. A union member, she wrote the first labor contract for the Washington County Educational Association. After a brief hiatus to travel, she worked for another 23 years as a greeter at Walmart, retiring in 2017. During WWII, she worked in the Air Force Supply Depot in Warner Robins, Ga. She also worked in food science for Betty Crocker, assisting with the development of convenience items like cake mixes and frozen foods. An avid writer and reader, Jo published four books, was a ghost writer for several textbooks, wrote a weekly science and nature column called the Cypress Kneedle, and started the first in-house newsletter for her local Walmart, where she served as editor until she sided with employees in a labor dispute. Josephine was given national honorary membership in the Future Homemakers of America for writing the words and music for the organization's national song. She also wrote the event script for a celebration in Chicago commemorating the entrance of Hawaii and Alaska into the Union. Jo served three terms as Florida State Butterfly Chairman for the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, during which she advocated for the Zebra Longwing to be named the Florida State Butterfly. She was also one of three founding members of the Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties, a nonprofit that supports adults with developmental disabilities. In addition, Josephine was a charter member of the Phi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an honorary society for women educators. These are just some examples of her decades of community service and advocacy in the areas of education, conservation, and social services. By the end of her life, Jo had visited over 40 countries on six continents and 49 out of 50 states.



Survivors include her four girls, Maria and Camille McGlamery of Chipley, Brooke Grimes and husband, Danny, of Panama City, and Trista McGlamery of Atlanta, Ga.; siblings, Edward and Malinda Brooks of LaGrange, Ga. and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William F. McGlamery, Jr., and her siblings, Pat Brooks of LaGrange, Ga. and Ann Anglley of Elgin, Okla.



A memorial service was held at First Presbyterian Church of Chipley, Fla. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation occurred at 10. Memorial donations are requested in lieu of flowers to the United Way of Northwest Florida or the Wekiva Youth Camp, care of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs.

