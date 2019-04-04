Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ollie (Barefoot) Miles. View Sign

Ollie Barefoot Miles, age 96 of Graceville passed away at her residence in Jacksonville, FL following a brief illness. A beloved mother and grandmother, Ms. Ollie was born in Black, Alabama on June 19, 1922. She was a former member of the Graceville Church of Christ and is now a member of San Jose Church of Christ in Jacksonville.



She is predeceased by her mother Bertie Baxley Davis, her first husband Jesse James Barefoot and her second husband Dewey Miles.



She is survived by her devoted children Syble (Olan) Toole, Jacksonville, Jessie (Robert) Hatfield, Graceville; seven grandchildren Ricky Hatfield, Dennis Hatfield,



Scott Hatfield, Angela Hatfield Tate, Keith Toole, LeighAnna Toole Richards, Kevin Toole; fifteen great grandchildren Ashley, Adam, Zachary, Kealan, Christian, Lindsey, Justin, Jordan, Jason, Tyler, Adam, Austen, Aiden, Brooke, Shannon; five great great grandchildren Dylan, Braxton, Taylor, Tyler, Tate.



A Home-going service for Ms. Ollie were held 2 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Johnson officiating. Burial followed in Marvin Chapel Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home directing. Family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.jamesandlipford.com Funeral Home James & Sikes Maddox Chapel

4278 Lafayette Street

Marianna , FL 32446

(850) 482-2332 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Apr. 10, 2019

