Mrs. Pearlie Mae Cates, 75 of Dayton, Tennessee died on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at EPHS Baroness Erlander Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Born Monday, December 13, 1943 in Holmes County, Florida, she was the daughter of the late John Simmons and the late Allie Gilley Simmons.
Surviving is her husband, Jerry Cates of Dayton, TN, daughters, Mary Brown-Revis of Dayton, TN and Shannon Cates of Dayton, TN, brother, Robert Simmons of Brierfield, AL, sisters, Mary Etheridge of Bonifay, FL and Martha Gilley of Bonifay, FL; 7 grand children; 2 great grand children.
A Funeral service was held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, Bonifay, Florida with the Bro. Derrall Marshall officiating. Interment was in Shady Grove Cemetery, Bonifay, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel, Bonifay, FL.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019