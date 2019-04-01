Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pricilla Aldrich. View Sign

Pricilla Aldrich, 84, resident of the New Hope/Choctawhatchee River area since 1987, passed away quietly on March 27, 2019 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center. She was surrounded by friends and family. Priscilla was bon in Salem, Mass., and grew up on the eastern seaboard. She attended college in W. Virginia and received a degree in art education at McKendree College, Lebanon, Illinois. She was an accomplished artist with shows and exhibits, she also perused a career in nursing after receiving training as a psychiatric Registered nurse in association with Mayo Clinic, Rochester Nm. She worked in facilities in Wisconsin, Minnesota and was Director of Nursing in a large nursing home. In 1985 she moved to the Florida Panhandle with be best friend a native of the area, Ivonne Piercy to assist her family and infirm her mother in Panama City. She worked as an RN at Sunland and during the last ten years before retirement at he Florida State Hospital in the Mentally Retarded Defendant Program. Most of her retirement years were spent happily in the woods and on the waters of Washington County with summers camping and fishing in the primitive areas of Superior National Forrest in Minnesota. During the last year she had been in River Valley Nursing Center in Blountstown and in Bonifay since late last year.



She is Pre-deceased by her husband Gordon and a son Robert who died of Leukemia at age 11.



She is survived by a son Preston Aldrich and grandchildren, Carson, Hailey and Kehgan residing in Chicago suburb, Woodridge, Illinois. Also a sister in Lake City, Minnesota and lifetime friend and partner, Ivonne Piercy, Vernon, Florida.



Ashes will be interned in the family plot in Old Frontenac, Minnesota well as in Live Oak Baptist Cemetery of New Hope. Plans for a graveside service conducted by Pastor Rick Rieneke of New Hope will be set at a later date. A celebration of life and art showing will follow at a near by location.

