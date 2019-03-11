Rafael Antonio Monagas, Jr., of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on March 7, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was 53 years old and a native of Brooklyn, New York. Rafael was born on May 12, 1965 to Sonia Mirella Merriel and Rafael Antonio Monagas, Sr. in Brooklyn, New York. He was a jack of many trades, helping anyone in the community. He will be truly missed.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rafael Antonio Monagas Jr..
He leaves to cherish his memories his parents: Sonia Merriel (James) of Chipley, Florida and Rafael Monagas, Sr. of Orlando, Florida; daughter: Alicia Monagas of Brooklyn, New York; son: Antonio Monagas of Chipley, Florida; three grandchildren; three sisters: Joann Monagas of Brooklyn, New York, Wanda Jenkins (John) and Milagios Monagas, both of Centereach, New York; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Rafael's Life was held 1 PM CST, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from the sanctuary of the Grace Assembly of God Church in Chipley, Florida with pastor, Rev. Dallas Pettis, officiating. Committal Services were held Monday, March 18, 2019 in New York with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, and Borinquen Memorial Funeral Home of Brooklyn, New York, directing. The remains were in repose 1hr prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Friends may sign the guestbook online at www.cooperfhchipley.com.
Cooper Funeral Home
1220 Church Avenue
Chipley , FL 32428
(850) 638-0077
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2019