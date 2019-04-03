Rhonda "Buffy" Kinkle, age 45 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 14, 1973 to the late Calvin Sloan Sr. and Sharon Shirah in Chipley, FL. Buffy is a member of Grace and Glory Church of Chipley, FL.
She is preceded in death by her father and one child.
Survivors include, her husband, JJ Kinkle of Chipley, FL, daughter, Harmony Kinkle of Chipley, FL, her mothers, Sharon Shirah of Chipley, FL, and Kay Green of Tallahassee, FL, three brothers, Michael Sloan of Tallahassee, FL, John Sloan of Missouri, Calvin Sloan Jr. of Tallahassee, FL, one sister, Amy Collins of Tallahassee, FL.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Grace and Glory Church. Visitation was held from 1:00-2:00 P.M. the Funeral Service followed, with Reverend Debbie Williams and Reverend Alice Burdeshaw officiating. Interment followed at the Wachob Forest Lawn Cemetery with Brown Funeral directing. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net
