Mr. Robert Austin Reese, age 65, Bonifay, Fl. went home to be with the Lord on March 7, 2019 at his sister's home. He was born April 5, 1953 in West Chester, Pa. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Bonifay.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Austin Reese.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Baker Walton, brother Joseph Bare. He is survived by his father Robert Austin Reese Sr. of Downingtown, Pa. and sisters Robin Reichert and husband Oliver Reichert of Bonifay and Rita Armstrong and husband Geoff of Carp Ontario, Canada, brothers Daniel Walton of Malvern Pa., John Walton of Malvern, Pa. and William Walton of Downingtown, Pa., and nieces Holly Harless, Autumn Blair, Emily Armstrong, Rebecca Bare, Hannah Walton and nephews Leo McCann, Matt Armstrong, Zack Bare and Taylor Walton, Nicky Dean and Karen McCourt and many Aunts and Uncles in Pa.
There will be a private celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers Robert's wishes are for monies to be sent to St. Jude or the in his honor.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2019