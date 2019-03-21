Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Boyd "Bob" Spangenberg. View Sign

Robert Boyd "Bob" Spangenberg, 92, of Gainesville, FL passed away on Monday, March 18 at Solaris Healthcare in Pensacola, FL. Bob was born in Miami, FL, on February 6, 1927, to the late Carl Henry Spangenberg and Lily May (Pettyjohn) Spangenberg.He is preceded in death by brothers, James Luis Spangenberg and Theodore "Ted" Spangenberg, and one sister, Mary S. Rodriguez.Bob is survived by one sister-in-law, Lena R. Spangenberg, of Brunswick, Maine, ten nieces and nephews, 17 great nieces/nephews, 30 great-great nieces and nephews.Though never married, Bob loved his large, extended family, and considered as his "children", his nephew Ted Spangenberg, Jr., and wife Barbara, now of Chipley, FL. He was particularly close to great friends Myra Chalfant, Hugh Crooks, Art and Cyd Wade, Vada Horner, Dan and Ann Sherwood, and many others in the Gainesville and Los Angeles areas. Bob graduated from Edison High School in Miami and then joined the US Coast Guard serving his country in the final months of WWII and for a short time thereafter in the Pacific Theater. He then attended both the University of Florida and Clemson University, before briefly operating an Oriental import/export business. He then had an illustrious 36-year career with the Los Angeles Museum of Natural History as the Senior Exhibits Designer. In California he was extremely active in the American Legion (Post Commander), the California Rose Society, and the California Orchid Society. He loved to travel, particularly in the Orient. During his time in Los Angeles and Hollywood area he came in contact with many movie industry personalities and loved to tell stories of encounters with them and of his travels. Upon retirement, he moved to Gainesville, Florida, and became a very active volunteer at the Dudley Farm State Park, organizing all their archives of papers and artifacts. He was named Director Emritus of the Friends of Dudley and the Florida State Park System. He was also supportive of the arts and state museums in the Gainesville area and was an active member of the Gainesville Rose Society. Special thanks are due to the marvelous staff at Harbor Chase Assisted Living in Gainesville for providing a loving home for Bob over the last couple of years, and to his niece, Sandra Durr, and Solaris Health Care in Pensacola for their special care during his last three months here on earth.Bob's funeral service were held on Saturday, March 23, at 2:00 pm CDT at Brown Funeral Home in Chipley, FL, with Bro. Rich Smelser and Ted Spangenberg, Jr., officiating, and burial followed at Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley. The family received friends at 1:00 pm at the funeral home prior to the service. Funeral Home Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory

