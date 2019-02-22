Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronnie Edward Bennett. View Sign





He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph William Okuly, step-father, Franklin Delano Bennett and one sister, Thereasa Okuly.



Mr. Bennett is survived by his wife, Brenda Gail Chamblee Bennett; daughter Beth Edminson and husband Joe; his mother, Flossie Faye Driggers all of Bonifay; two brothers, Jimmy Bennett and wife Tammy, and David Bennett both of Tallahassee, FL; four sisters: Rita Baxter and husband Johnny Ray of DeFuniak Springs, Tina Gray and husband Allen of Gaston IN, Nikki Okuly Bokan & husband Brian of Bethlehem, PA, Debby Okuly of Gaston, IN; one sister-in-law, Janice Ammons of Tallahassee. Also surviving are two grandchildren: Rebecca Linton and Jaylee Edminson.



Funeral Services was held February 23, 2019 Saturday 11:00 AM at Winterville Assembly of God Church with the reverends Mitch Johnson, Danny Carnley and James Carnley officiating. Burial followed in the Steverson Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. A time of visitation was held at Winterville Church Friday 5-8 PM. Mr. Ronnie Edward Bennett, age 57, of Bonifay, FL passed away at his home on February 18, 2019. He was born November 2, 1961 in DeFuniak Springs, FL. Residing in Bonifay, he worked many years in law enforcement.He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph William Okuly, step-father, Franklin Delano Bennett and one sister, Thereasa Okuly.Mr. Bennett is survived by his wife, Brenda Gail Chamblee Bennett; daughter Beth Edminson and husband Joe; his mother, Flossie Faye Driggers all of Bonifay; two brothers, Jimmy Bennett and wife Tammy, and David Bennett both of Tallahassee, FL; four sisters: Rita Baxter and husband Johnny Ray of DeFuniak Springs, Tina Gray and husband Allen of Gaston IN, Nikki Okuly Bokan & husband Brian of Bethlehem, PA, Debby Okuly of Gaston, IN; one sister-in-law, Janice Ammons of Tallahassee. Also surviving are two grandchildren: Rebecca Linton and Jaylee Edminson.Funeral Services was held February 23, 2019 Saturday 11:00 AM at Winterville Assembly of God Church with the reverends Mitch Johnson, Danny Carnley and James Carnley officiating. Burial followed in the Steverson Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. A time of visitation was held at Winterville Church Friday 5-8 PM. Funeral Home Peel Funeral Home

301 East Evans Avenue

Bonifay , FL 32425

(850) 547-4144 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Feb. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Washington County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close