Sheila Faye Corbin, age 57, passed from this life Friday, February 15, 2019 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. She was born in Hollywood, FL on November 28, 1961 to Robert and Julia (Howell) Paige. Sheila was a homemaker for her family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Faye Corbin.
She is preceded by her parents.
Survivors include her husband: Raff Samuel Corbin of Chipley, FL, her son: Jeremy Corbin and wife Cortney of Chipley, FL, two daughters: Amanda Taylor and fiancé Rowdy Gilbert of Cottondale, FL and Jennifer Reagin and husband Robert of Aspen, CO, two brothers: Kenneth Roberts Jr. and David Paige, 5 sisters: Regina Seaton, Gladys Vaughn, Teresa Copeland, Shelby Gay and Shirley Paige, 9 grandchildren: Kayleigh Taylor, Kendall Redmon, Kamaryn Boone, Keahan Brooks, Easton Reagin, Harper Corbin, Elle Reagin, Jace Corbin, and Nash Reagin and many nieces and nephews.
Sheila's visitation was held from 10:00-11:00A.M., Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel. There was a private graveside following the service. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL are in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019