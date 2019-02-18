Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Faye Corbin. View Sign

Sheila Faye Corbin, age 57, passed from this life Friday, February 15, 2019 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. She was born in Hollywood, FL on November 28, 1961 to Robert and Julia (Howell) Paige. Sheila was a homemaker for her family.



She is preceded by her parents.



Survivors include her husband: Raff Samuel Corbin of Chipley, FL, her son: Jeremy Corbin and wife Cortney of Chipley, FL, two daughters: Amanda Taylor and fiancé Rowdy Gilbert of Cottondale, FL and Jennifer Reagin and husband Robert of Aspen, CO, two brothers: Kenneth Roberts Jr. and David Paige, 5 sisters: Regina Seaton, Gladys Vaughn, Teresa Copeland, Shelby Gay and Shirley Paige, 9 grandchildren: Kayleigh Taylor, Kendall Redmon, Kamaryn Boone, Keahan Brooks, Easton Reagin, Harper Corbin, Elle Reagin, Jace Corbin, and Nash Reagin and many nieces and nephews.



Sheila's visitation was held from 10:00-11:00A.M., Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel. There was a private graveside following the service. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL are in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at Sheila Faye Corbin, age 57, passed from this life Friday, February 15, 2019 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. She was born in Hollywood, FL on November 28, 1961 to Robert and Julia (Howell) Paige. Sheila was a homemaker for her family.She is preceded by her parents.Survivors include her husband: Raff Samuel Corbin of Chipley, FL, her son: Jeremy Corbin and wife Cortney of Chipley, FL, two daughters: Amanda Taylor and fiancé Rowdy Gilbert of Cottondale, FL and Jennifer Reagin and husband Robert of Aspen, CO, two brothers: Kenneth Roberts Jr. and David Paige, 5 sisters: Regina Seaton, Gladys Vaughn, Teresa Copeland, Shelby Gay and Shirley Paige, 9 grandchildren: Kayleigh Taylor, Kendall Redmon, Kamaryn Boone, Keahan Brooks, Easton Reagin, Harper Corbin, Elle Reagin, Jace Corbin, and Nash Reagin and many nieces and nephews.Sheila's visitation was held from 10:00-11:00A.M., Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel. There was a private graveside following the service. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL are in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Washington County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close