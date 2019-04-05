Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Lynn Johnson. View Sign

Terry Lynn Johnson, age 62, a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Pensacola, Florida. He was born the day before Christmas in 1956 in Winter Garden, Florida to Howard and Peggy Pullens Johnson. Terry was a graduate of Holmes County High School in Bonifay, Florida and was employed with Wal-Mart in Defuniak until health problems prevailed. He had been a member of Cornerstone Church for over 16 years, but often attended Hickory Hill Baptist Church in Westville, Florida with his brother.



He is preceded in death by both parents, Howard and Peggy Johnson.



Terry is survived by two sisters, Sheila Hand and husband Dannie and Christine Flanagan and husband Carl, both of DeFuniak; and one brother, Doug Johnson and wife Teresa of Westville, Florida; niece, Amber Carnley and husband Mason; nephews, Davin Hand and wife Lyndsey, Darren Hand and wife Jennifer and Alex Kamplain.



