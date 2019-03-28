Wastel S. "Sonny" Balkcom, age 78, passed from this life Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his home in Chipley, FL, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 21, 1941, in Graceville, FL, to the late Blanton and Jennie May Watford Balkcom. Sonny is a life-long resident of Northern Florida. He earned his living as a Sheriff's Deputy for Washington County, where he retired with distinction.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wastel S. "Sonny" Balkcom.
Sonny is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Lenora Hinson Balkcom.
He is survived by his sons: Derick Balkcom, and Blake Balkcom; his daughter, Amy Balkcom; brothers: Joe Balkcom, and John Balkcom; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 6:00 P.M. at the Brown Funeral Home Chapel, located in Chipley, FL. Memorialization was by cremation. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net
Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory
1068 Main St.
Chipley, FL 32428
(850) 638-4010
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2019