Rev. William Leon Jenkins, age 84, of Chipley, Florida passed away March 22, 2019 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida. He was born January 10, 1935 in Bonifay, Florida to the late William Tom Jenkins and Eva Kolmetz Jenkins.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Pearl Jenkins, one brother, Isaiah Jenkins and two sisters, Lorene Sanders and Della Marie Dupree.Rev. Jenkins is survived by three sons, William Thomas 'Tommy' Jenkins and wife Debbie of Chipley, FL, Tony Jenkins and wife Loretta of West Bay, FL and Terry Jenkins and Teresa Duarte of Fountain, FL; one brother, Wadell Jenkins & wife, Kathryn of Port St. Joe, FL; seven grandchildren, Todd Jenkins and Ashlyn, Derek Jenkins, Briana Jenkins and Austin Smith , Kayla Register, Austin Jenkins, Cody Jenkins and Ashley Jenkins; two great-grandchildren, Charleigh Jenkins and Brexlee Jenkins; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Funeral services were held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at New Bethany Assembly of God Church with Rev. Wesley Hall and Rev. Gerald Owens officiating. Interment followed in the West Bay Community Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. A time of visitation was held from 5 to 7 PM Tuesday at New Bethany Assembly of God Church. A special thank you to Doctors Memorial Hospital Staff and Dr. Kyle Contini for the care you gave our father and grandfather. Contributions may be given to the New Bethany Assembly of God Building Fund. Funeral Home Peel Funeral Home

301 East Evans Avenue

Bonifay , FL 32425

(850) 547-4144 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2019

