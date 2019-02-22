Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Willie Jean Sellers, 84, of Defuniak Springs, FL, died on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Chautauqua Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Born Monday, September 10, 1934 in Noma, Florida, she was the daughter of the late William Dawson Pullum and the late Gussie Toole Pullum.



Surviving is her husband, Robert Sellers of Defuniak Springs, FL, son, Greg Sellers and wife Christy of Montgomery, AL; 2 grandsons, Dawson Sellers and wife Brice of Montgomery, AL and Parker Sellers of Murfreesboro, TN and special niece, Frances Martin and husband Phillip of Defuniak Springs, FL.



A Funeral service was held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Defuniak Springs, FL with the Rev. Francis Turner, III officiating. Interment was in Magnolia Cemetery, Defuniak Springs, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, Defuniak Springs, Florida. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Defuniak Springs, FL.

201 West Pennsylvania Avenue

Bonifay , FL 32425

(850) 547-3841 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019

