Willie Mae Rogers Cafferty, age 80, passed from this life March 14, 2019 at her home in Sun City, Arizona. She was born in Chipley Florida on November 1, 1938 to the late James Hershel Monk and Cora Lee Ellett Monk.
She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband Shelby C Rogers,brothers Mack Monk, William Monk, and Jack Monk.
Willie Mae is survived by her husband Les Cafferty, sisters Betty Jean Redmond, Lunett Blackwell, Shirley Jean Mellen, Berna Lou Palmer, Louvern Spence, Mary Elizabeth Duff and Celestine Walsingham ; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 PM Wednesday March 27, 2019, with Reverend Micheal Monk presiding. Internment was at Garden of Memories Cemetery Panama City, Florida.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2019