Mr. Alfred Theodore Simmons, Sr., age 78, born May 13, 1941 in Panama City, Florida to Harmon Leroy and Annie Jahazel Cook Simmons passed from this life at his home Jan. 24, 2020.In addition to his parents, Theodore was preceded in death by three sisters, Betty (Alfred) Brahier, Beatrice Simmons, Joann (Thomas) Bell and three brothers, James Simmons, Billy Simmons and Charles Simmons.Theodore is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn J. Simmons; his children, Renea (Joey) McKenzie, Kimberly (Scott) Register, Ted Simmons, Jr.; six grandchildren, Ashley (Jeremy) Solomon, Lauren (JR) Schultz, Morgan McKenzie (Gage Brannon), Ethan Register, Megan McDonnell and Hayden Simmons; two great-grandchildren, Evan Solomon and Ella Solomon; a sister, Mary Sue (John) Brinkman; a sister-in-love, Orie Simmons; numerous nieces and nephews.A celebration of life was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Bonifay First Assembly of God Church with Rev. Preston Haddock, Rev. Gary Taylor and Rev. John Chance officiating. Interment followed in the Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family received friends one hour prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Bonifay First Assembly of God Church.

