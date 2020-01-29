Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Miller. View Sign Service Information James & Sikes Maddox Chapel 4278 Lafayette Street Marianna , FL 32446 (850)-482-2332 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Evangel Church Service 11:00 AM Evangel Church Send Flowers Obituary

Allen Miller, 73 of Marianna, Florida entered His eternal home on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Jackson Hospital.



Allen a beloved brother and a friend to all, was born in Americus, Georgia on Dec. 6, 1946 to the late Simon McCauley "Mack" Miller and Allene Adams Miller. Moving to Marianna in the early 70's, Allen soon went to work with James & Lipford Funeral Home, known today as James & Sikes Funeral Home, Maddox Chapel, where he worked for over 30 years. Allen never met a stranger and never forgot you once he met you. He was an inspiration to all and never gave up, for he would always find a way to get something done or talk you into helping him get it done. Allen loved to talk and would make multiple phone calls at all hours of the day. He loved to color and would share pages of "his" art with you and each of your family members. Sometimes you would receive them in the mail or a cutting from the paper if he seen your picture or your name. He will truly be missed by not only his beloved sister and family, but all who knew and loved him.



He is survived by one sister Vicki Barnett and husband Linc, Monticello, FL, Jeff Barnett Blair and Chance Barnett, Dallas, TX.



A Home-going service was held 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Evangel Church with Pastor Lavon Pettis and Tommy Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes, Maddox Chapel directing. Family received friends at the church on Friday, 9:30 a.m., until time of service. Allen's wish was that memorial contributions be made in his memory to Evangel Church 4792 Hwy. 90 Marianna, Florida 32446.

