Aunt Alta Sewell Grimes, age 78, of Chipley, Florida passed from this life on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Harbor Chase of Palm Harbor, Florida. She was born on May 20, 1941 to the late Roy Sewell Sr. and Lockie B. (Kent) Sewell in Washington County, Florida. She is a lifelong resident of the Chipley area. Aunt Alta graduated from Chipley High School in 1959 and went on to Chipola College to get an Associates Degree. Shortly after, she was hired at AT&T where she worked for 36 years until retiring.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Bozy Grimes, brother, Roy Sewell Jr.
Survivors include, one daughter, Tena Rae Mitchell and husband Charles Michael Barron of Clearwater, Florida, two grandchildren, Christena J. Mitchell, Jessica E. Barron, two sisters, Bonnie Kate Dettman of Oviedo, Florida, Blondel Crawford of Kissimmee, Florida.
Family held visitation on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Chipley from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Services were held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Chipley at 2 p.m. with Reverend Cloys Joiner officiating. Interment followed at Glenwood Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Jan. 8, 2020