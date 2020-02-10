Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Johnson. View Sign Service Information Cooper Funeral Home 1220 Church Avenue Chipley , FL 32428 (850)-638-0077 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Andrew Johnson, 82, of Chipley, passed away Jan. 8, 2020 in the Washington Rehab and Nursing Home. He was a native of Jackson Count and resided in Washington County for more that 60 years.



He was a member of Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, where he served as a Deacon and Church Treasure. Andrew attended Washington Holmes Vocational Technical Center where he received Certification in Electronics. He worked as a Share Cropper until moving to Chipley in late 1958. He did construction work for a while before going to work with Dixie Lily Milling Company. After an accident while working on the job site and after being certified in Electronics, he owned and operated Johnson's TV repair shop. Andrew had excellent work ethics which he successfully taught his children. He was especially talented in Wood Crafting. He built law chairs, book shelves, tables, swings, chests and cabinets. He was extremely gifted in electronics, automotive repairs, gardening and carpentry.



The legacy of Andrews season is left to his loving family, a devoted wife, his childhood sweetheart, Sallie Jean Johnson of over 63 years, a daughter, Dorcas E. Odom (Charles Pittman), Chipley, FL, 3 sons, Andrew Harlan Johnson (Mary), Chipley, FL, Julian B. Johnson (Fredia), Lewisburg, IN. and Christopher Johnson, Chipley, Fl. 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; a sister, Rachel Tucker, 4 brothers, Jaries Johnson (Elouise), Ezell Johnson, Edward Johnson and Eddie Johnson and many other relatives and friends.



