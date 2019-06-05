Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angus Bradley Watford. View Sign Service Information James & Lipford Funeral Home 5390 Cotton Street Graceville , FL 32440 (850)-263-3238 Visitation 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM James & Lipford Funeral Home 5390 Cotton Street Graceville , FL 32440 View Map Service 10:00 AM First Baptist Church of Graceville Send Flowers Obituary

Angus Bradley Watford, 64, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 following a long battle with cancer. Brad was born March 4, 1955 in Dothan, AL. He graduated from Graceville High School and attended Chipola Junior College. He recently retired from the grocery business with over 35 years of service. Brad was an active member of First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. Brad maintained a Christian witness and positive attitude until the day he died. He was also a longtime member of the Graceville Lions Club serving in many roles including President. Brad was an icon in Graceville. He built countless relationships over the years and never met a stranger. He was also an avid Florida Gator Fan through good times and bad. Brad was faithful to his family, especially his mother, his church, friends, family, and community. Brads infectious personality impacted all people he met. The family would like to thank Covenant Hospice for their sincere care. A special thanks to Anna Kennedy, Marilyn Laster, Jenny Vickery, Bobby and Sue Johns for the love and care that was given over the last few weeks. Also, another special thanks to the Joyful Servants Sunday School Class who unselfishly provided cleaning service for Brad.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Radious and Myrtice Watford, and two infant siblings, Radious Jr. and Julia Ann.



Brad is survived by one aunt, Helen Watford of Graceville and numerous cousins. He is also survived by his church family at First Baptist Church of Graceville and his work family at Leuenberger's Piggly Wiggly.



A Home-going service was held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Graceville with Rev. Naethan Hendrix and Dr. Jerry Windsor officiating. Burial will follow in Marvin Chapel with James & Lipford Funeral Home directing. Family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Graceville for the Elevator Fund or to Covenant Hospice.

