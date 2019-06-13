|
Defuniak Springs, FL
32433
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Davis Watkins Funeral Home & Crematory
1474 Hwy 83 N
Defuniak Springs,
FL
32433
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Davis Watkins Funeral Home & Crematory
1474 Hwy 83 N
Defuniak Springs,
FL
32433
Archie Donald "Don" Coursey, age 75, of the Pine Log Community, Westville, Florida passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his home one day prior to his birthday. Don was born June 12, 1943 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Anglin and Nita Bass Coursey.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Anglin Coursey, Jr., Arnie Coursey, and Carie Coursey; and one sister, Jeanne Bell Laird.
Don is survived by his wife of 23 years, Janice Sikes Coursey of Westville, Florida; one daughter, Jackie Stewart and husband Jeff of Trenton, Georgia; grandchildren, Courtney Block of the U.S. Coast Guard in Hawaii and Cole Allen Stewart of Trenton, Georgia; extended family, Becky Jones and husband David of Pensacola, Florida; grandchildren, Tiffany Jones Howard and husband Chase, Casey McCleary and Cory Parker all of Pensacola, Florida, and Dakota Jones U.S. Navy; great-grandchildren, Bradley Parker and Stormi Howard; four sisters, Loretta Spears, Juanita Crawford, Bea Retherford and husband Billy, and Carolyn Commander and husband Ernest, all of Westville, Florida; two sisters-in-law, Betty Coursey of Westville, Florida and Hilda Coursey of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; close family friends, Lonzo and Faye Hornsby of Ponce de Leon, Florida, Mike and Peggy Killman of Baker, Florida and Mike Warren of Pembrook, Florida.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 13, 2019 in the chapel of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home, 1474 Highway 83 North DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32433 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend David Kauble officiating. A time of visitation for friends began at 10:30. Committal services followed in Beulah Anna Baptist Church Cemetery in Westville, Florida. Those ask to serve as pallbearers: Dallas Moring, Gene Commander, Justin Budnick, Chance Pitts, Jimmy Coursey, and Greg Laird. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.daviswatkins.com Arrangements and services are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on June 19, 2019
