Belinda Gail Evans, age 63, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, one day after her birthday. She was born July 7, 1956 in Bradenton, Florida to the late Joseph and Evelyn Byers Johnson. Belinda was a teacher at Ponce de Leon Elementary School where she taught Pre-K and loved her little students dearly until October of 2018 when she had to retire due to health issues. Having been blessed with a talent of creativity, teaching came natural to her. She had taught for twenty-one years. She had been a faithful member of Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church for thirty years, having taught Sunday School as well as Vacation Bible School every summer.



Belinda is survived by her loving husband of forty-one years, Huey Evans; two daughters, Christie Bradley and husband Daniel and Jamie Hewett; three grandchildren, Colt Byrd, Cody Hewett, and Eowyn Bradley; two sisters, Martha Ivey and husband Gayton Hebert and Jennifer Poll and husband Jason; one brother, Timothy Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services were held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, 2167 Newton Road, Westville, Florida 32464 beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Mitchell Holsonback officiating. A time of visitation started at 12:30 p.m. Committal services followed in the Evergreen Church Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.daviswatkins.com Arrangements and services are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home. Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on July 17, 2019

