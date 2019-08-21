Mr. Ben Wiley Holland, age 86, of Bonifay, Florida passed away August 20, 2019 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born on December 21, 1932 in Bonifay, Florida to the late George Alto Holland and Sarah Elizabeth Pipkins Holland.



In addition to his parents, Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Lottie B. Jones Holland, two daughters, Rebecca May Holland-Foster and Debbie Ann Holland, three brothers, Authur Holland, George Holland, James Holland, three sisters, Audrey Danford, Ada Leavins, Claracy Clearman.



Ben is survived by one grandson, Shane Guidry and wife Lisa of Gray, LA; two great-grandchildren, Blake Roberts and Kailah Guidry; a niece, Susan Hand and husband Ronnie of Web, AL; numerous great nieces, nephews and cousins.



Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM Friday, August 23, 2019, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in the Liberty Hill Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.