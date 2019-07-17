Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jane (Metcalf) Dyson. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM Peel Funeral Home Chapel Funeral service 11:00 AM Peel Funeral Home Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Betty Jane Metcalf Dyson, age 88, a former resident of Bonifay, Florida, passed away July 15, 2019 at her home in Mableton, Georgia surrounded by family. She was born December 4, 1930 in Black, Alabama to the late James Monroe Metcalf and Beria Estelle Brown Metcalf.



In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James 'Jim' Herbert Dyson, four sisters, Katherine Vaughn, Dorothy Hartzog, Lois Free and Juanita McCormick and one brother, Buford Rex Metcalf.



Mrs. Dyson is survived by three daughters, Beria Dyson of Mableton, GA, Wanda Hostick and husband Dale of Powder Springs, GA and Kathy Dyson of Mableton, GA; three grandchildren, Allison Inge and husband Jason, James Dyson and wife Joy and Leigh Anne Blades and husband Christian; eight great-grandchildren, Jacob Inge, Ansley Inge, Arabella Inge, Zander Dyson, Sebastian Dyson, Noel Dyson, Malachi Dyson, Amelia Blades; several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM Friday, July 19, 2019, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Lauen officiating. Interment followed in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at Peel Funeral Home.

