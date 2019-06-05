Guest Book View Sign Service Information James & Lipford Funeral Home 5390 Cotton Street Graceville , FL 32440 (850)-263-3238 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM James & Lipford Funeral Home 5390 Cotton Street Graceville , FL 32440 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM James & Lipford Funeral Home 5390 Cotton Street Graceville , FL 32440 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





On June 2, 2019, Billy Joe Howell, 82, passed from this life. Born on April 25, 1937 to Tamzie and Thomas Calvin Howell in Newville, Alabama, Bill began his life in Alabama, but would live most of his days in Washington and Jackson counties in Florida. As the eldest of six children, he learned early on to care for his family, which was a trait he carried on throughout his life. He joined the army in October of 1955 and left active duty as a sergeant in October of 1958, when he returned to Washington County. While he held other jobs in his life, he was always a farmer. On June 13, 1968 he married Betty Ann Toole. Together, they raised five children. His family was his great love. Beyond that, he loved nature. Chances are, if you were looking for him, he could be found outdoors. Often, he was fishing or hunting - activities he enjoyed sharing with his children. Led by his kind heart, Bill was a generous man, always willing to help anyone in need. He will be remembered by most for that and his humor, which was usually aimed at teasing those he loved. In short and simple terms, Bill was a good man who loved and cared for his family and friends so well that they were never left to doubt his feelings. His kind spirit will be missed by everyone whose lives he touched.Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Tamzie and Thomas, and his sisters, Jewelene Wilson, Sarah Odom, and Hazel Howell.He is survived by his wife, Betty Howell, and sisters, Gail Ratley and Mary Stomber, his children, Donna Carter, Jennifer Howell, Wendy Flournoy, Bridgett Cone, and Brent Howell. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a wealth of extended family.Services were held at James and Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville, Florida on June 6, 2019. The family welcomed visitors at 1 p.m., and funeral services began at 2 p.m. Burial followed at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing. Expressions of remembrances can be made at James & Lipford Funeral Home : Graceville, Florida (FL) Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on June 12, 2019

