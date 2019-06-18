Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peel Funeral Home 301 East Evans Avenue Bonifay , FL 32425 (850)-547-4144 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM The Sanctuary Assembly of God Church Funeral service 11:00 AM The Sanctuary Assembly of God Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Billy Ray Casey, age 81, of Ebro, Florida passed away June 17, 2019 at his home. He was born March 4, 1938 in Ebro, Florida to the late Dan Casey and Dezzie Velita Strickland Casey.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Casey was preceded in death by one son, Joseph T. Casey and a brother, Roy Casey.



Mr. Casey is survived by his wife of 60 and a half years, Jessie Scott Casey of Ebro, FL; a son, Danny Casey and wife Vicky of Caryville, FL and a daughter, Margaret Coleman and husband Kevin of Ebro, FL; six grandchildren, Klayton Coleman, Kyle Coleman, Kristina Anderson and husband Christon, Evan Casey & wife Merissa, Larry Brasher and wife Elisa and Sharita Brasher; eight great-grandchildren, Raylee Casey, Addison Casey, Madilyn Brasher, Lexi Brasher, Blane Brasher, Kaiden Coleman, Isabel Anderson, Coleman Anderson; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 20, 2019, at The Sanctuary Assembly of God Church with Rev. Lloyd Lykins and Rev. Steven Carter officiating. Interment followed in the Ebro Community Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 5-7 PM Wednesday at The Sanctuary Church.

