Mr. Bobby B Lindsey, 54 of Ponce De Leon, Florida died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his home in Ponce De Leon, Florida. Born Sunday, August 30, 1964 in Panama City, Florida, he was the son of the late Lonnie Edgar Lindsey and the late Viola Callahan Lindsey.
Surviving are brother, Tim Lindsey of Sycamore, GA, sisters, Tammy Sasnett of Ponce De Leon, FL, Joann Jordan of Tallahassee, FL and Patricia Lindsey of Ponce De Leon, FL.
A Funeral service was held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry McGowan officiating. Interment was in Oak Grove Cemetery, Ponce de Leon, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on July 10, 2019