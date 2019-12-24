Carl Gillman (1962 - 2019)
Service Information
Peel Funeral Home
301 East Evans Avenue
Bonifay, FL
32425
(850)-547-4144
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM
Peel Funeral Home
301 East Evans Avenue
Bonifay, FL 32425
Obituary
Mr. Carl Gillman, age 57, of Ponce de Leon, Florida passed away Dec. 21, 2019. He was born April 27, 1962 in Bonifay, Florida.

Carl was preceded in death by his mother, Julie Russ Doggett, his father, Ralph Gillman and his maternal grandmother, Ruby Russ.

Carl is survived by two sons, Kyle Gillman and wife Misti of Jay, FL and Cody Gillman of Panama City, FL; two grandchildren, Kamden Gillman and Maxden Gillman; three sisters, Gwen Smith and husband, Val, Jane Lovette and husband Jason and Sonja Crowel; one brother, Jody McGinnis and wife Leslie; several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life was held at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization was be by cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to a .
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Jan. 1, 2020
