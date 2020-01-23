Mr. Carlton Lenor Redmon, age 88, of Bonifay, Florida passed away Jan. 22, 2020 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay. He was born Nov. 30, 1931 in Ponce de Leon, Florida.
Carlton was preceded in death by his father, Alvie Lee Redmon and his mother, Thelma Estell Owens Davis.
Mr. Redmon is survived by his wife of 55 years, Yvonne Redmon of Bonifay, FL; four children, Jan Redmon-Fleming and Keith Fleming of Bonifay, FL, Bobby Redmon and Pam Redmon of Marianna, FL, Nicholas Redmon and Darryl Nutt of Panama City, FL and Yvette Redmon of Bonifay, FL; seven grandchildren, Sheila & Scott Steverson, Joshua Anderson, Shane Fleming, Brandi Whitney, Ashley Hutton, Alex Redmon and Rita Selbe; 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed with military honors in the Westville Community Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Peel Funeral Home.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Jan. 29, 2020