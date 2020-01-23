Carlton Lenor Redmon (1931 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlton Lenor Redmon.
Service Information
Peel Funeral Home
301 East Evans Avenue
Bonifay, FL
32425
(850)-547-4144
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peel Funeral Home
301 East Evans Avenue
Bonifay, FL 32425
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Peel Funeral Home
301 East Evans Avenue
Bonifay, FL 32425
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. Carlton Lenor Redmon, age 88, of Bonifay, Florida passed away Jan. 22, 2020 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay. He was born Nov. 30, 1931 in Ponce de Leon, Florida.

Carlton was preceded in death by his father, Alvie Lee Redmon and his mother, Thelma Estell Owens Davis.

Mr. Redmon is survived by his wife of 55 years, Yvonne Redmon of Bonifay, FL; four children, Jan Redmon-Fleming and Keith Fleming of Bonifay, FL, Bobby Redmon and Pam Redmon of Marianna, FL, Nicholas Redmon and Darryl Nutt of Panama City, FL and Yvette Redmon of Bonifay, FL; seven grandchildren, Sheila & Scott Steverson, Joshua Anderson, Shane Fleming, Brandi Whitney, Ashley Hutton, Alex Redmon and Rita Selbe; 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed with military honors in the Westville Community Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Peel Funeral Home.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Jan. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.