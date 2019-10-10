Mrs. Carol Ann Peters, 71 of Bonifay, Florida died on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at her home in Bonifay, Florida. Born Thursday, Sept. 30, 1948 in Indianapolis, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Robert Hamke and the late Eva Cooney Hamke.
Surviving is her husband, Larry Peters of Bonifay, FL , brother, Robert Hamke, of NC, sister, Karen Sue Bakeeff of Orlando, FL.
Carol was a very loving person. She always saw the best in everyone and was willing to help anyone. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Memorialization was by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Oct. 16, 2019