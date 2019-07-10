Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cathy Anderson. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory 1068 Main St. Chipley , FL 32428 (850)-638-4010 Funeral service 9:00 AM Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory 1068 Main St. Chipley , FL 32428 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A True Love Story, Cathy Anderson, Born July 24, 1950, in Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida to Betty and Cyrus Wilson, and with her husband of 53 years, Michael Anderson holding her hand, went peacefully in the night to be with Our Heavenly Father on July 4, 2019. Cathy was loved by many and had a major impact on so many children and family's lives. Cathy earned a Degree in Early Childhood Education from Gulf Coast Community College and worked as a Pre-Kindergarten Teacher for the Bay County School District for more than twenty years. She had a special place in her heart for all children, especially those she had the opportunity to teach. Cathy was a strong Woman and devoted her life to helping everyone. She struggled with Heart Disease for many years. She became extremely exhausted and was in great need for rest and peace in Heaven.



She was preceded in death by her Father and Mother and her Brother, Doug Wilson.



She is survived by her Husband, Michael Anderson and four children, Michael Anderson, Stephanie Anderson Wargo (Steve), Troy Anderson (Cherie) and Gabe Anderson (Tammie) and her Grand Children. She is also survived by her Brother, Cy "Buddy" Wilson (Lois) of Mississippi. Cathy was referred by her Grandchildren as Nanny. Although she wasn't initially fond of the name given to her by her Twin Grand Daughters, Shelbi and Savannah Stansel, she adjusted to it and Loved each on dearly. Her Grand Children also include, Jayde, Victoria, Jared, Megan, Michael and Hannah. Cathy has several nieces and nephews that's she loved and cherished.



Funeral Services were held at Brown Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 9:00 A.M., with Pastor Don Hodges Officiating. In lieu of flowers, Cathy and the family would appreciate contributions in her name to her favorite charity, . Family and friends may sign the online register at A True Love Story, Cathy Anderson, Born July 24, 1950, in Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida to Betty and Cyrus Wilson, and with her husband of 53 years, Michael Anderson holding her hand, went peacefully in the night to be with Our Heavenly Father on July 4, 2019. Cathy was loved by many and had a major impact on so many children and family's lives. Cathy earned a Degree in Early Childhood Education from Gulf Coast Community College and worked as a Pre-Kindergarten Teacher for the Bay County School District for more than twenty years. She had a special place in her heart for all children, especially those she had the opportunity to teach. Cathy was a strong Woman and devoted her life to helping everyone. She struggled with Heart Disease for many years. She became extremely exhausted and was in great need for rest and peace in Heaven.She was preceded in death by her Father and Mother and her Brother, Doug Wilson.She is survived by her Husband, Michael Anderson and four children, Michael Anderson, Stephanie Anderson Wargo (Steve), Troy Anderson (Cherie) and Gabe Anderson (Tammie) and her Grand Children. She is also survived by her Brother, Cy "Buddy" Wilson (Lois) of Mississippi. Cathy was referred by her Grandchildren as Nanny. Although she wasn't initially fond of the name given to her by her Twin Grand Daughters, Shelbi and Savannah Stansel, she adjusted to it and Loved each on dearly. Her Grand Children also include, Jayde, Victoria, Jared, Megan, Michael and Hannah. Cathy has several nieces and nephews that's she loved and cherished.Funeral Services were held at Brown Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 9:00 A.M., with Pastor Don Hodges Officiating. In lieu of flowers, Cathy and the family would appreciate contributions in her name to her favorite charity, . Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on July 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Washington County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.