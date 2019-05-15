Cecil Devon Ayers, age 65, passed from this life Friday, May 10, 2019 at Washington Rehab And Nursing Center. He was born in Orange County, Florida on September 23, 1953 to Rufus Allen and Sylvia Jean (Ellis) Ayers. Cecil was a retired Corrections Officer.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Cecil is survived by his son; Benjamin Ayers, two daughters; Amanda Byram and husband William and Amy Harrison and husband Travis, one brother; Doug Ayers and 4 grandchildren.
Memorialization was by cremation.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on May 22, 2019